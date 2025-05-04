Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCI. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

