Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Daktronics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $702.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 7,200 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,981.72. This trade represents a 21.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

