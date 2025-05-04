Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 204,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 39,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.59.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

