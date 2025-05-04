Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Day One Biopharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. On average, analysts expect Day One Biopharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
