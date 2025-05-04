Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TSE:DSV opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 2.45.

