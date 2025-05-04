Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $381.19 million for the quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHC. B. Riley initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

