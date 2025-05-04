Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Tesla, Shell, Wolfspeed, Rivian Automotive, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or sale of battery-powered vehicles and their key components, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the automotive industry’s shift from internal combustion engines to cleaner, electric mobility. The value of electric vehicle stocks is driven by factors like technological breakthroughs, government incentives, and raw‐material prices for batteries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.96. 62,683,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,571,322. The stock has a market cap of $940.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.00.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.46. 55,851,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,940,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $569.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,537,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,501,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,538,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,553,613. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

