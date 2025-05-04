Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

