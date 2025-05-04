Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $683,000 Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

EYE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

