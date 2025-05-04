Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 1.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 52.30 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.68). 1,645,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,375,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.67).

Get Evoke alerts:

Specifically, insider Sean Wilkins acquired 101,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,826 ($67,462.17).

Evoke Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £229.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.50.

Evoke Company Profile

Evoke ( LON:EVOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.