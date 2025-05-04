Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXOD. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Exodus Movement from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Exodus Movement in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Exodus Movement Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EXOD opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Exodus Movement has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $117.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Exodus Movement stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exodus Movement as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

