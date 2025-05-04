FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 169,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,888,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

The firm has a market cap of $732.97 million, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FIGS by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $12,152,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

