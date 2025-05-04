Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,583,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $6,140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,409.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 215,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 2.6 %

FISI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

