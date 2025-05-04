FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) & CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Critical Contrast

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -16.14% -51.57% -20.08% CoreCard 9.49% 10.52% 8.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 0.00 CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FingerMotion and CoreCard, as provided by MarketBeat.

CoreCard has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and CoreCard”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $33.57 million 4.63 -$3.76 million ($0.10) -27.20 CoreCard $57.40 million 2.58 $3.39 million $0.67 28.33

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCard beats FingerMotion on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

