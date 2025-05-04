First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

