First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.83. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -127.27%.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

