First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 30,160 Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Iris Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IREN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

