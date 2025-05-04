First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 92,024 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. On average, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.