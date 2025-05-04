First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 74.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,492 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.59 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

