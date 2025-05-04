First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $2,118,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,404.52. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,150. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $77.46 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

