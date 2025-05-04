First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,941 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,769,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,297.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 156,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 152,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,433,000.

FTLS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

