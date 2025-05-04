First Trust Advisors LP Buys 93,969 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 702.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

