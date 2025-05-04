First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 654,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 197,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 112.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.48 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

