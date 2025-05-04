First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.05 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Navient worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 757.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Navient stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

