First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,729 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Vimeo worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vimeo by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,469 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of VMEO stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $844.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
