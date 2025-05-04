First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.39 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of AdvanSix worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Up 6.4 %

ASIX opened at $22.67 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,179,381.05. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

