First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average is $185.48.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

