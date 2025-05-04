First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 599.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of American Woodmark worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 489,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 270,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,570.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 242,030 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.1 %

AMWD stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.