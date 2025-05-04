First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Transocean worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $2.37 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIG

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.