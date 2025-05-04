First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

