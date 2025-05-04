First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.