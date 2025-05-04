First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.39 Million in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 211,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of BrightView at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BrightView alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BrightView by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Stock Up 2.6 %

BrightView stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.