First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after buying an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

