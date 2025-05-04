First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

