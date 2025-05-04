First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,033 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 2,873,406 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $66.67 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

