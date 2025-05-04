First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,943 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

NYSE CP opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

