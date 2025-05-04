First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 15,038 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,467,000 after buying an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 189,115 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

