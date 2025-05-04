First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 50,390 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 180.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 73,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.