First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 72,793 ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,329,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $5,687,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,991.60. This represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,994 shares of company stock worth $731,702. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

