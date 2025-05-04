First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,959 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $78,204.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,182.12. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $51,310.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,977.24. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

