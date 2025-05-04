First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,011 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 397,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.