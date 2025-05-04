First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,726 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 472.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 68.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,872.65. This trade represents a 11.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $43.41 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.58.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

