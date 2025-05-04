First Trust Advisors LP Sells 954,027 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 954,027 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MRC Global by 197.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 376,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 92,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

