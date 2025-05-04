First Western Trust Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 76,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.