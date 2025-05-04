Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,024,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,790,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,590,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,490,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,229,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,322,513,000 after purchasing an additional 652,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,420,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,104,959,000 after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,904,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,007,285,000 after buying an additional 636,713 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $435.28 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average of $411.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

