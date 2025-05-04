Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.57 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 100.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

