Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.57 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.74.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
