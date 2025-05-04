FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CVE:NDA Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Neptune Digital Assets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Shares of NDA stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 3.25. Neptune Digital Assets has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

