Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Dnb Nor Markets

Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $189,883.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,215.12. This trade represents a 19.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,261,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 629.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

