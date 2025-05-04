Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 39,464 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,752 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,219,871 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

