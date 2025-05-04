Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.52. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.
